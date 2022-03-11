sequoia national forest

Sequoia National Park Fully Reopens Giant Forest

By Associated Press

Sunset view of famous giant sequoia trees, also known as giant redwoods or Sierra redwoods, on a beautiful sunny day with green meadows in summer, Sequoia National Park, Sierra Nevada Mountains, California, USA.
Sequoia National Park on Friday fully reopened the Giant Forest area that was threatened by a huge wildfire last year.

Giant Forest was closed to the public in mid-September due to the KNP Complex Fire, which burned more than 137 square miles (355 square kilometers), mostly within Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

Crews took extreme measures to protect the largest and oldest sequoias in Giant Forest. They wrapped trunks in a fire-resistant foil, set up sprinklers, raked flammable matter from around the trees and dropped fire-retardant gel onto the tree canopies.

Giant Forest had been open on a limited basis since Dec. 11.

The park advised visitors to bring all the water and food they will need because there currently is no potable water or food available in Giant Forest.

