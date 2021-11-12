Sesame Place San Diego On Track to Open March 2022. Take a Peek at the Rides

Soon, those asking how to get to Sesame Street will be directed to the South Bay.

The group behind the new Sesame Place San Diego theme park says they've reached a construction milestone and are on track for the opening of the first Sesame Place park on the West Coast in March 2022 -- after being delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re excited that our Sesame Street friends are coming to San Diego and are eager to give locals a fun new experience, as well as provide tourists another great reason to visit San Diego," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

The 17-acre Sesame Place, operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in conjunction with Sesame Workshop, will open at the former site of the Aquatica water park.

In announcing the construction milestone, SeaWorld gave some more insight on the eight rides that will be featured at the family-friendly park. The rides include:

Elmo’s Rockin’ Rockets let kids hop in one of Elmo’s rocket ships as they fly up, down, and all around on an imaginary trip through outer space

Sunny Day Carousel, a cute, colorful, classic ride that’s perfect for all ages

Cookie Climb puts kids in a cloud of cookie crumbs as they pull themselves to the top of Cookie Monster-themed towers and hang on tight for a giggling ride back down

Abby’s Fairy Flight, a family swing ride themed after everyone’s favorite fairy-in-training

Rosita’s Harmony Hills lets kids of all ages climb, crawl, and create beautiful ‘música’ as they play on the rolling green hillsides

Rub-A-Dub Sub invites kids to buckle up and get ready for a bubbly adventure aboard Ernie’s toy submarine; the S.S. Duckie goes around and around both forward and backward, bringing smiles to everyone on board

Sesame Street Soar & Spin lets guests choose their favorite furry friend’s balloon and go up high for a bird’s-eye view of the park

Super Grover’s Box Car Derby is a family-friendly coaster full of fun hills, big turns, and mini-dives

Of course, kids can visit the classic Sesame Street Neighborhood with the iconic 123 stoop. The activity will be immersive with both physical and digital character experiences, according to SeaWorld.

The renovated Chula Vista park will also be a certified autism center. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford reports live alongside some familiar faces.

There will also be water attractions updated from the original Aquatica, including a wave pool and 10 other water attractions, which are set to open Memorial Day weekend.

The first Sesame Place theme park opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia and the San Diego park will be slightly larger than its counterpart.

The park will be open year-round with water attractions offered seasonally. Season tickets are already available. More information can be found here.