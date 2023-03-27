Nashville

Three Children, Three Adults Killed By Woman in Mass Shooting at Christian School in Nashville

The 28-year-old woman was also killed, according to police.

By Kelly Whitney

At least three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school Monday morning, according to police.

The female shooter was then killed by police on the second floor of the school building at The Covenant School within 15 minutes of the first 911 call reporting that she had opened fire. She entered the school through a side door on the first floor, police said, and she has not yet been identified.

The shooter was a 28-year-old Nashville woman, according to police. She was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun.

None of the victims have yet been publicly identified and a motive was not immediately clear.

A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that three pediatric patients were taken to their facility, all having suffered gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival, according to hospital spokesman John Howser.

The shooter is only the sixth female mass shooter since 1982, according to data from Mother Jones.

Covenant School is a private Christian school with pre-school through sixth-grade students.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

The incident happened at Covenant School on Monday morning.

