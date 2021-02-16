SF Board of Education Delays School Reopening Discussion

The San Francisco Unified School District and unions were scheduled to discuss Tuesday a tentative agreement to bring teachers and students back to the classroom. However, the district has delayed their meeting one week.

In a last minute change, the district's website was updated to reflect that the discussion will take place at the regular meeting on Feb. 23.

Frustration continues to mount among teachers, parents and students and many support a standing lawsuit against its own district. The lawsuit was filed Feb. 3 and its the first of its kind in California and possibly the country, as school systems come under increasing pressure from parents and politicians to end virtual learning.

The tentative agreement initially scheduled to be discussed Tuesday, covers baseline health and safety standards. Among various things, the agreement includes the following:

Staff returning to the classroom are vaccinated

Students return if city is in orange tier, regardless of vaccine availability

There would be limited school instruction if San Francisco drops to the red tier

Doctor Anthony Fauci said in an interview Sunday he believes schools can reopen safely following certain protocols, but local districts need the financial resources to do so.