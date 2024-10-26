San Francisco

SF man addresses lawsuit alleging French bulldog died on Alaska Airlines flight

By Hilda Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Francisco man is speaking out since filing a lawsuit claiming Alaska Airlines made him change seats at the last minute, which may have led to his French bulldog's death.

Michael Contillo stated that he bought a first-class ticket to provide his dog, Ash, with more space and to keep him away from crowded areas on the flight scheduled for February 1. However, he was asked to move to coach seating, which caused Ash to become anxious and led to health issues that ultimately resulted in the dog's death, according to the suit.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The lawsuit, filed on October 16 in San Francisco County Superior Court against Alaska Airlines, claims breach of contract, negligence, negligent hiring and supervision, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. It seeks punitive damages to be determined at trial.

Hilda Gutierrez has the full story in the video above.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoInvestigationInvestigative Unit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us