San Francisco

Smoke inside American Airlines plane at SFO forces evacuation

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Smoke reportedly coming from a laptop inside a passenger's bag triggered the evacuation of an American Airlines plane at San Francisco International Airport Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Passengers were boarding American Airlines Flight 2045 to Miami around midday when the smoke was reported, the airline said. Crew members removed the smoking laptop and bag while passengers evacuated.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Some passengers used the emergency slides to evacuate the plane, the airline said. Others got off using the jet bridge.

The airline said one passenger suffered minor injuries while exiting the plane. The airport said three people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, adding that none of them needed to be taken to the hospital.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"We thank our crew members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the airline said in a statement.

Flight 2045 was scheduled to depart SFO at 12:17 p.m. local time. It has since been delayed and is now scheduled to leave at 5 p.m., according to the airline's website.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us