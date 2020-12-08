Oregon

Shark Attacks 20-Year-Old Surfer Along Oregon Coast

Cole Herrington was recovering in a Portland hospital.

By KGW

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A shark attacked a 20-year-old man while he was surfing near Seaside, Oregon, Sunday afternoon, KGW reported.

He was surfing with a group of people in Seaside Cove when the shark attacked him, KGW reported.

A witness named Casey Weyer said he was six feet away when it happened.

"A shark just came up out of the water and it came up and spun around in the air and came back down and pushed him under water," Weyer said.

"Four of us helped pick him up and carry him a half mile, all the way to that cobblestone point," Weyer said.

An off-duty Seaside Beach lifeguard applied a field tourniquet to Herrington’s injured leg to slow the bleeding. KGW reported.

