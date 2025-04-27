‘She had no criminal records': Attorney for deported Cuban woman in Florida speaks out

In recent days, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have deported two mothers: one with her U.S. citizen 2-year-old child and another without her child.

NBC Miami on Sunday spoke with the attorney of the Cuban mom who was deported.

On Tuesday, Heidy Sanchez was detained at a scheduled check-in appointment with ICE in Tampa, Florida, and by Thursday, she was back in Cuba.

During the weekend, family and friends of Heidy Sanchez rallied in Tampa calling on politicians to help bring the mother back to the United States.

The Cuban-born woman is the mother of a 1-year-old girl and the wife of a U.S. citizen.

Sanchez had an outstanding deportation order after missing an immigration hearing in 2019.

"She had no criminal records, she had a petition from her husband, she had a fighting chance," said Claudia Cañizares, Sanchez's attorney.

Cañizares said she tried to file paperwork with ICE to contest the deportation but ICE refused to accept it, saying Sánchez was already gone, although Cañizares said she doesn't think that was true.

"My client was not given a chance to present a stay of removal," she said. "They gave us the runaround and they clearly did not give her meaningful due process."

On Friday, a Honduran woman living in Louisiana was deported along with her 2-year-old daughter who is a U.S. Citizen.

An attorney representing that woman said ICE prevented her from talking to her lawyers or anyone in her family to make arrangements.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement that the "parent made the decision to take the child with them to Honduras," adding that "it is common that parents want to be removed with their children.”

"If she wanted to take the child, that is one thing, but if they are deporting the child, they are definitely violating the child's right," Cañizares said. "Because if the mother says, 'No, I want to leave the child in the United States,' then they are definitely violating the child's rights as a U.S. citizen."

A federal judge in Louisiana ordered a hearing for May 16 on the Louisiana case.

As for the Cuban mother, her attorney said she is devastated. She said that her 1-year-old daughter suffers from seizures.