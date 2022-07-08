‘Really Shocking to Hear': Bay Area Reacts to Shinzo Abe Assassination

The assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sparked mourning worldwide, especially in the Bay Area -- home to the two largest remaining Japantowns in the nation.

“It’s really shocking to hear, Japan is known to be such a safe country with strict gun laws,” said Eriks Tamura of San Francisco.

Police tackled and arrested the gunman moments after he fired the deadly shots from a homemade gun, but many said it's stunning that it happened at all in a country where virtually nobody is armed.

“I’m in shock,” said Karen Ranaka, Obon Festival volunteer. “I just never hear about stuff like that happening in Japan. We only have distant relatives there but it's unbelievable. We have way too, much of that here. I hope it doesn’t spread.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Francisco and San Jose represent the two largest remaining Japantowns in America and on Friday, both communities mourned the man and raised questions about safety.

“It's a very sad thing to happen. Should not happen, especially nowadays. I just pray for family and hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Kiyomi Horiuchi of San Jose.

San Jose's Japantown is preparing for this weekend’s Obon Festival, a Buddhist event to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors.

The head minister at the Buddhist church is searching for the words to comfort his congregation.

Gerald Sakamoto said he also has to ramp up security for the festival, which helps raise funds for his church.

“Even before Abe’s assassination, we were concerned about the security and safety of people who gather here and unfortunately it’s something that we need to be concerned about,” he said.

At San Jose’s Japanese Friendship Gardens, people visited the Koi Fish, perhaps in search of solace. Perhaps hoping to understand why someone would do this at all.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. We would like to express our deepest condolences," said the Consulate General of Japan in San Francisco in a statement. "Violence against democracy must not be tolerated and we strongly condemn it. We deeply appreciate the words of condolence offered by the people and communities of Northern and Central California and Nevada."

The Consulate General of Japan will set up a book of condolence, which will be available on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.