Shooting at East High School in Denver Sends Two People to Hospital

The Denver Police Department is on the scene at East High School for a reported school shooting that has sent two faculty members to nearby hospitals.

The suspect is believed to be no longer at the location, and investigators are working to develop additional information.

Authorities ask to avoid the area while the investigation is underway and to take alternate routes. There is a large police presence near the school, located in the City Park neighborhood on the east side of Colorado's capital.

East High School is one of the city's four original high schools, and has a reported enrollment of more than 2,500 students.

Earlier this month, East High students participated in a walkout to protest the shooting death of a 16-year-old student athlete.

This is a development story that we will update as more information is obtained.