Denver

Shooting at East High School in Denver Sends Two People to Hospital

Denver police reported Wednesday morning that the suspect has fled the scene

East High School in Denver, Colorado, March 14, 2016.
Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Police Department is on the scene at East High School for a reported school shooting that has sent two faculty members to nearby hospitals.

The suspect is believed to be no longer at the location, and investigators are working to develop additional information.

Authorities ask to avoid the area while the investigation is underway and to take alternate routes. There is a large police presence near the school, located in the City Park neighborhood on the east side of Colorado's capital.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

East High School is one of the city's four original high schools, and has a reported enrollment of more than 2,500 students.

Earlier this month, East High students participated in a walkout to protest the shooting death of a 16-year-old student athlete.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 2 mins ago

Judge Approves ‘Crime Fraud Exception' in Special Counsel Probe of Trump Classified Documents

Florida 28 mins ago

‘Don't Say Gay' Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to COVID Relief Fraud

This is a development story that we will update as more information is obtained.

This article tagged under:

DenverSchool shootings
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us