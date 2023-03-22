School shootings

Shooting at East High School in Denver Sends Two Faculty Members to Hospital

Denver police reported Wednesday morning that the suspect has fled the scene

By Steve Coulter

A school shooting at East High School in Denver has left one victim in critical condition and one in serious but stable condition, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday morning.

Denver Public Schools has confirmed that the two victims were East High faculty members, not students.

The suspect, a male student, is no longer at the scene, Police Chief Ron Thomas told reporters outside the school. Thomas said that the suspect was undergoing a security search when "a handgun was retrieved and several shots were fired."

The suspect, who is believed to no longer be at the school, remains unidentified but is known to authorities, Thomas said.

Authorities asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway and to take alternate routes. There is a large police presence near the school, located in the City Park neighborhood on the east side of Colorado's capital.

East High School is one of the city's four original high schools and has a reported enrollment of more than 2,500 students.

Earlier this month, East High students participated in a walkout to protest the shooting death of a 16-year-old student-athlete.

This is a developing story that we will update as more information is obtained.

