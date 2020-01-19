Shooting at Kansas City Club Leaves 2 Dead, 15 Injured, Police Say

A shooting outside of a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, left two dead and more than a dozen people injured, the Kansas City Police Department said early Monday morning.

According to police, a gunman fired into a line of people waiting outside of 9ine Ultra Lounge, located on Noland Road in Kansas City, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

One woman was found dead in the parking lot when officials arrived at the scene, police said.

Fifteen other people were injured and are being treated at local hospitals. Three of the victims are in critical condition, police said. The exact conditions of the other victims are not known at this time.

Another man, who officials believe was the gunman, died in the shooting. Police say an armed security guard at the club stopped the shooter.

A KSHB reporter tweeted a video of crews responding to the scene.

BREAKING: @kcpolice & @CityOfIndepMO police on scene of a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 40 off South Noland Road. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/uLgzLtgfLM — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 20, 2020

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.