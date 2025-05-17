Shootings

One killed, multiple injured in shooting at Las Vegas gym

The suspected gunman was struck by police and later pronounced dead.

By Matt Lavietes | NBC News

Las Vegas police investigate following an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead at Las Vegas Athletic Club
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A gunman entered a Las Vegas Athletic Club on Friday and shot multiple people, killing one and injuring several others.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release they arrived to the gym Friday afternoon after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said the gunman exited the gym and tried to run past the officers, causing them to fire at the suspect.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

After taking him into custody the suspect was rendered medical aid. He died later at a nearby hospital, police said.

It is unclear what the gunman’s motive was. Police did not release his identity.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Inside the gym, police found one deceased shooting victim and two others with injuries, one being in critical condition.

"We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred today at our Northwest club," the gym said in a statement. "Our prayers are with the victims, the families, our members, and our team."

The gym said it would be closed temporarily as the investigation into the shooting continues.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

ShootingsLas Vegas
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us