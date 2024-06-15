Shooting in Detroit suburb leaves ‘numerous wounded victims,' authorities say

Multiple people were wounded Saturday in a shooting at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, authorities said.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that “it sounds like we have nine, maybe 10 victims with gunshot wounds, victims of varying kinds of injuries.”

Authorities said they believed they had a possible suspect contained in a home nearby. A handgun and three empty magazines were recovered, according to the sheriff.

“So, preliminarily, it looks like the suspect fired potentially 28 times, reloading multiple times,” Bouchard said.

Earlier the Detroit News quoted Stephen Huber, a spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, as saying “it’s five shot and maybe six.”

In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene. People were asked to avoid the area.

Officials did not immediately provide additional information, and the condition of the victims wasn’t immediately known.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also took to X to share her condolences and let the public know that she was monitoring the situation along with local officials.

"I am heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills. We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials," Whitmer's post read.

Bouchard said Saturday's shooting is “a gut punch” for the county.

“We’ve gone through so many tragedies,” the sheriff said. “You know, we’re not even fully comprehending what happened at Oxford. And, you know, now we have another complete tragedy that we’re dealing with.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.