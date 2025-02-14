gun violence

2 women shot near Eagles Super Bowl parade celebration in Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm and Emily Rose Grassi

As the speeches began for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX victory celebration, gunshots rang out nearby, leaving two women wounded.

The shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday near the 2300 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia police said.

Tens of thousands of Eagles fans were gathered nearby to watch speeches from the Super Bowl champion Birds, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and others.

A 27-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg and a 20-year-old woman was shot in her upper left thigh, police said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

Speeches from elected officials and the Eagles players and coaches continued a short time later.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing as officials reported that no crime scene was found and no weapon was recovered.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Philadelphia Police Department.

