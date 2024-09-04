gun violence

Two deaths reported, suspect in custody in Georgia high school shooting

In an all-too-familiar scene, students filed out of Apalachee HS in Barrow County with police swarming the campus.

By David K. Li, Elizabeth Maline and Tom Winter | NBC News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

At least two people were killed and four wounded when gunfire erupted at a high school in the Atlanta suburbs in Winder, Georgia on Wednesday, according to preliminary information from law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation.

One suspect was taken into custody, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, adding that casualties have been reported.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Deputies and emergency medical personnel rushed to Apalachee High School at about 10:23 a.m. "in reference to a reported active shooting," the statement said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The school is about 45 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

All campuses of Barrow County Schools, based in Winder, went into a "soft lockdown" with most of the activity centered around Apalachee H.S. where police cars, fire trucks and ambulances had all converged.

Students could be seen being directed to the school's football stadium.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Celebrity News 36 mins ago

Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a ‘minor stroke' but can still play

Russia 2 hours ago

Biden administration to hit Russia with sanctions for trying to manipulate US opinion ahead of the election

"I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Gov. Brian Kemp said in statement.

Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta confirmed that it was treating one gunshot victim.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

gun violence
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us