Shootings

2 killed, 9 wounded in shootings in New Orleans near parade route

The shootings occurred in the area where a “second line,” a celebration following a parade, was taking place, officials said.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

New Orleans police were investigating after two people were killed and 9 others were wounded in two separate shootings Sunday along a parade route, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 3:30 p.m. along an avenue in the St. Roch neighborhood found eight victims with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police Department. All eight were hospitalized in unknown condition.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

About 45 minutes later, police received another report of gunfire on the same avenue, about half a mile (.8 km) to the north. One person died at the scene and another died at a hospital, the news release said. A third victim was driven to a hospital in a private car and is in stable condition, police said.

The shootings occurred in the area where a “second line,” a celebration following a parade, was taking place, officials said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests were announced.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Shootings
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us