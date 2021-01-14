In Memoriam

Siegfried Fischbacher of Famed Magic Act ‘Siegfried & Roy' Dies at 81

The renowned illusionist died on Wednesday evening at his home in Las Vegas from pancreatic cancer

Las Vegas, Nevada headlining illusionists Siegfried Roy (Siegried Fischbacher and Roy Horn) in their
Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the world-famous Las Vegas magic and entertainment act Siegfried & Roy, died of cancer eight months after the death of his long-term business partner Roy Horn. He was 81.

A spokesperson for Fischbacher told NBC News on Thursday that the renowned illusionist died on Wednesday evening at his home in Las Vegas from pancreatic cancer.

Horn died of Covid-19 complications in May at age 75.

The duo, who were internationally known for their work with big cats, put on Las Vegas shows for decades — until Horn was critically injured in a near-fatal accident that put a stop to their long-running production.

In 2003, a 380-pound tiger, Mantecore, bit Horn's neck and dragged him off the stage during a show at the Mirage Las Vegas. The attack crushed his windpipe and left the then-60-year-old partially paralyzed.

