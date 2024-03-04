A powerful blizzard that pounded the Sierra Nevada over the past several days dumped well over 100 inches of snow in some locations, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's a breakdown of how much snow piled up between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Monday in the following locations, per the weather service.
- Sugar Bowl: 126 inches
- Soda Springs Caltrans: 116 inches
- Kingvale Caltrans: 106 inches
- Palisades Tahoe: 93 inches
- Dodge Ridge: 89 inches
- Sierra Snow Lab: 75.2 inches
- Boreal: 74 inches
Take a look at the weather service's graphic below for additional snowfall totals.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.