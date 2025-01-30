Potomac Crash

Sikorsky offers support after military helicopter, plane collide near DC airport

Officials do not believe anybody survived the crash.

Sikorsky
NBC Connecticut

An American Airlines flight and a Sikorsky military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night and officials said Thursday morning that they have recovered 28 people and do not believe anyone survived the crash.

The FAA said, "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Sikorsky released a statement on Wednesday night.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“We are aware of the incident and send our condolences to those affected. We have offered our support to the investigation and our customer. Safety is our top priority,” a spokesperson for Sikorsky said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Potomac Crash
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us