Silicon Valley Companies Worried About Cyber Attacks From Russia

Russia is not only invading Ukraine, but also hitting the country with a baggage of cyber attacks targeting banks and businesses, shutting down websites and spreading dangerous misinformation.

And Silicon Valley companies fear they could be targeted next.

Inside cyber security company Barracuda Networks, they refer to a certain area as the "war room.”

"We wanna be on the forefront to detect and stop the attack at the very beginning," said Chief Technology Officer Fleming Shi.

He said they're tracking chaos the minute by minute moves not of Russian ground troops, but cyber attacks.

Attacks against Ukrainian government agencies, companies, and social networks.

"They could do things that, in the real world, they cannot do because they can move faster, more evasive, and very highly technical,” said Shi. “Very hard to defend."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

And defending is job number one at Barracuda.

Trying to thwart the attacks if they target the U.S. and our institutions. Silicon Valley companies said this virtual world is a very real battleground.

"The intent is destructive,” said Hitesh Sheth, Vectra CEO. “To get in there and destroy data."

So companies work to detect and protect. But it’s not just defense. They're also aware that America has its own digital warfare arsenal.

One that NBC news says has been fully laid out for President Biden.

"There is no better way to then go and impact the financial institutions, you knock them out, and suddenly you're affecting the way you conduct commerce in the country,” said Sheth.

And we can't repeat enough that if a cyber attack hits a business, bank, or even an app that we use. Our private data could be at risk.

Best bet is to strengthen your cyber profile with two-factor authentication.

Strong passwords, and the latest passwords.

#Warning: Be wary of what you see and read on social media sites like TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, etc about #Ukraine.



I just saw a story pitch with video claiming to be Russian attack footage.

It was from a video game. — scott budman (@scottbudman) February 24, 2022