Singing Has Brought Calm Amid Coronavirus with #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Three compilation videos have garnered more than 3.2 million views

By Sarah Glover

Paul Warner / Getty Images

Actor and media mogul Tyler Perry is using Instagram to spread a sense of calm and peace at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has caused panic and anxiety across the globe.

Perry took to social media to encourage his users to join him in singing the melodic tune, "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands," for a challenge he's dubbed #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge.

Many of his celebrity friends jumped at the call out and submitted cell phone videos of themselves singing the song, including Mariah Carey, Oprah, Johnny Gill, LeAnn Rimes, Usher, Billy Ray Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Yolanda Adams.

In addition, more than 10,000 posts have surfaced on Instagram of everyday people joining in that's become like a singing chain letter.

IG user @jahamel408 said he was inspired to join Instagram just so he could post a video of him singing as his first video post.

Watch some of the renditions found on Instagram below.

