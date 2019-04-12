Chilling 911 calls have been released following a brutal attack where a man stabbed a teenager and a brother in their Sleepy Hollow home. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski has the details.

WARNING: THE VIDEO AND AUDIO ABOVE AS WELL AS THE WRITTEN STORY BELOW CONTAIN DISTURBING DETAILS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED TO HELP THE TEENS AND THEIR FAMILY WITH MEDICAL AND HOME REPAIR COSTS.

In the moments after a gruesome Sleepy Hollow attack Monday, neighbors knew something was wrong and dialed 911 for help.

A brother and sister in their late teens were stabbed during a home invasion and the woman was sexually assaulted, police said.

NBC 5 has obtained the 911 tapes from that harrowing day.

"911 what’s the address of your emergency," a dispatcher asks the first caller.

"It's not actually at my address," the caller said. "I just saw a girl running naked in a yard by some neighbors house."

The dispatcher listens as the caller details what they saw.

"A dog started barking I went to see what it was and I saw, when I go out there, she started running and she was completely undressed. I don’t know how old she was. I saw her just from behind," the caller said.

The dispatcher says they think another call was already being made about the incident.

Then another call came in, this time from the home where the 19-year-old woman had run.

Caller: "There's a girl who just passed my house. She said someone tried to rape her."

The dispatcher confirms the the Sleepy Hollow address with the caller before there is a burst of urgency.

Caller: "I’m sorry (beep) I (beep) need a paramedic," the caller said.

Dispatcher: "Where did she come from. Where did she run out of?"

Caller: "Our backyard."

Dispatcher: "And she said she’s been sexually assaulted?"

Caller: "We need someone to go to (beep) the lady has been stabbed, she has cuts. She’s been raped."

Dispatcher: "OK where is the injured person right now?"

Caller: "She is sitting right next to our door on a chair."

Dispatcher: "Saratoga Parkway?"

Caller: "That’s where we live, yes."

Caller: "She passed out, no, no, no. Don’t be sorry. Its not your fault. Its not your fault. Please don’t be sorry. You’re not going to die."

Fabian Torres, 32, appeared in Kane County court after he was arrested in the brutal attack and alleged sexual assault.