NASA

Small, harmless asteroid burns up in Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines

The asteroid — about 3 feet (1 meter) across — was spotted by astronomers in Arizona.

By Adithi Ramakrishnan | The Associated Press

NASA logo is displayed
Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A small asteroid discovered on Wednesday harmlessly burned up in Earth's atmosphere the same day, NASA said.

The asteroid — about 3 feet (1 meter) across — was spotted by astronomers in Arizona and broke apart over the coast of the Philippines hours after the discovery.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

This space rock, dubbed 2024 RW1, is only the ninth to have been spotted before its impact. Asteroids around this size hurtle toward Earth about every two weeks without posing any danger.

The asteroid was discovered through the Catalina Sky Survey, which is run by the University of Arizona and funded by NASA.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
https://twitter.com/NASA/status/1831334973011268079?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NASASpace Exploration
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us