Small Plane Crashes into Fallbrook Nursery; Passenger Killed, Pilot Hospitalized

One person was killed and another was injured Saturday after a plane made a hard landing in a nursery near the Fallbrook Airpark, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

According to North County Fire Protection Agency, the plane crash-landed at around 1:40 p.m. in a flowerbed of Altman Plants on 2575 Olive Hill Rd., less than one mile from the nearby airpark.

Sheriffs confirmed that the passenger died at the scene and the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Herbert Hill confirmed to NBC 7 that he is the pilot who was flying the plane. He has no broken bones but will be in hospital for a few more days.

Plenty of folks in the area come to Fallbrook Airpark to watch the pilots make their landing. On Saturday, some folks were watching as the plane crashed. Several bystanders rushed to the scene to help get those inside out of the plane, first responders told NBC 7.

The plane is a T-28B type owned by Mach One Air Charters and departed from Chino, California, according to Flight Aware. It is a fixed-wing, single-engine, old military-style plane from 1953, now used by a private citizen.

It is not yet clear what caused the plane to crash, but some pilots have hinted at possible engine failure.

The Federal Aviation Administration arrived on the scene shortly after the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board was scheduled to arrive Sunday morning to do a deeper investigation into what happened.

No injuries, damaged structures or fire were reported at the scene of the crash.