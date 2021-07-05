Southern California

So-Cal Amber Alert Issued for Infant Abducted in Lake Elsinore

By Rafael Avitabile

CHP

The CHP has issued an Amber Alert throughout Southern California for a 1-year-old believed to have been abducted by his father in Riverside County.

Celestine Stoot Jr., pictured above, is believed to be driving a silver 2020 Kia Optima with California license plate 8VGU461, or temporary license plate U335133.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Amber Alert was issued in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Imperial and San Bernardino Counties on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Surfside 12 hours ago

4 More Victims Found as Search Resumes After Rest of Surfside Condo Demolished

National Hurricane Center 18 hours ago

Elsa Moving Over Western Cuba, Expected to Pass Near Florida Keys Tuesday

The suspect is a wanted homicide suspect, according to Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro with the RCSD said.

Stoot Jr, 31, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the CHP.

His son was last seen July 4 in Lake Elsinore at an unknown time, the CHP said.

Anyone who sees Stoot Jr., his son or his silver Kia Optima is asked not to make contact and instead call 911.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Southern CaliforniaCHPAmber Alert
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us