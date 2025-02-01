Potomac Crash

‘So much more in her': Father grieves loss of wife, daughter in Potomac crash

By Julie Carey, News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

A husband and father of two victims of the Potomac River aircraft crash says what was the perfect family life has become a nightmare.

Justyna Beyer and her daughter, 12-year-old Brielle, were returning from Wichita, Kansas, when an Army helicopter collided with the American Airlines flight they were on Wednesday night.

Andy Beyer said his daughter not only sparkled in figure skating, but in every moment of her life.

“She could light up a room,” he said. “She just had a passion for every moment of life.”

At 4 months old, Brielle was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that mostly affects young children. She survived two surgeries and made a complete recovery.

“I was so worried I wasn’t going to get back that bright, bubbly kid, but then she came back,” Beyer said. “And when she came back, it was, it was just amazing how quickly she progressed after that.”

Beyer shared a video of Brielle skating a routine she choreographed herself and which he helped with the music. The audience loved it, he said.

Beyer was waiting at Reagan National Airport Wednesday night to pick up his wife and daughter. His text messages went unanswered; then he learned what had happened.

Beyer said his wife was a mother who created countless special moments for Brielle and her 6-year-old brother. 

“Everything had to be big and beautiful,” he said. “Not as a vanity thing, but because she wanted it to be special for the kids. And it was. It was very special.”

A balloon arch still in the house from Brielle’s recent birthday serves as a reminder of Justyna’s special touches. 

“She just knew how to make those events special, and it’s hard because I thought Brielle would be able to carry those golden memories to adulthood, and they would be something to look back on for her, just to know how much her mom loved her and how much we loved her,” Beyer said tearfully. “So, it’s really sad that she doesn’t get to have that.”

“I’m glad she had the moments she did, but she had so much more in her.”

“I think we shared the same dream, which is to have a family and people to love,” Beyer said. “We were living a dream, and obviously this is a nightmare. But we were really living a dream.”

Beyer said the outpouring of community support helps, as does talking about his wife and daughter, sharing stories of the closeness and love their family shared. 

Beyer’s parents have traveled to be with him and his son for the foreseeable future. 

