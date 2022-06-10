Accessory Dwelling Units

So You Want to Build an ADU? Here's a Place to Start

Since 2018, more than 2,500 such units have been approved by the city of San Diego

By Artie Ojeda

This weekend, there will be a first-of-its kind two-day event targeting people interested in more information on building an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU).

The California ADU Tour and Expo is being hosted by Maxable Space, a company that helps homeowners plan their ADU projects.

Encinitas woman designs 400-square-foot ADU in her garage and plans to rent for $2,000 a month, and offers have poured in, reports NBC 7's Artie Ojeda.

On Saturday, a group of licensed general contractors, architects, lenders and city officials will be at Marston Middle School in Clairemont to answer questions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be a self-guided tour of eight ADU’s across San Diego, at which homeowners will be available to answer questions and talk about their experiences.

“Many San Diegans have shown great interest in wanting to build an ADU on their property but they just don’t know where to start,” said Caitlin Bigelow, with Maxable Space.

Since 2018, more than 2,500 such units have been approved by the city of San Diego. The explosion of ADU construction has coincided with a relaxation of building requirements at the state and local level.

Tickets for the two-day event cost $45, but single-day tickets are also available for $30. More information can be found here.

