Soldier charged with murdering his wife after reporting her missing in Alaska

A U.S. soldier was charged with murdering his wife in Anchorage, Alaska, four days after he reported her missing to police.

Army Spc. Zarrius Hildabrand, 21, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as tampering with evidence, according to the Army and court records. Saria Hildabrand was first reported missing on Monday, a day after she was last seen at the couple's apartment complex, Anchorage police said at the time.

Saria Hildabrand, also 21, was a medic with the Alaska National Guard, while her husband worked as a cannon crew member in the Army, according to NBC affiliate KTUU. The Army and the Alaska National Guard did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.

Court records show Zarrius Hildebrand was arraigned Friday, with an initial charging document filed in his case.

The document was not immediately available online. A copy obtained by KTUU says Anchorage police found Saria Hildabrand's body Thursday as they searched for her using drones.

