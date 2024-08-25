Germany

26-year-old man turns himself in after deadly Germany stabbing attack, officials say

The three people who died were two men aged 67 and 56 and a 56-year-old woman, authorities said.

By Associated Press

Solingen, Germany
Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images

German police said early Sunday that a 26-year-old man turned himself in, claiming to be behind the deadly Solingen knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded at a festival marking the city’s 650th anniversary.

Düsseldorf police said in a statement that the man “stated that he was responsible for the attack,” adding he had been arrested before.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“This person’s involvement in the crime is currently being intensively investigated,” police said.

On Saturday the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence. The extremist group said on its news site that the attacker targeted Christians and that as a “soldier of the Islamic State” he carried out the assaults Friday night “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.” The claim couldn’t immediately be verified.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials had earlier said that they arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion he knew about the planned attack and failed to inform authorities, but that he was not the attacker. Two female witnesses told police they overheard the boy and an unknown person before the attack speaking about intentions that corresponded to the bloodshed, officials said.

People alerted police shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday that a man had assaulted several people with a knife on the city’s central square, the Fronhof.

The three people who died were two men aged 67 and 56 and a 56-year-old woman, authorities said. Police said the attacker appeared to have deliberately aimed for his victims’ throats.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

animals 34 mins ago

This bird species was extinct in Europe. Now it's back, and humans must help it migrate for winter

Health 2 hours ago

Multiple severe burns reported in children making ‘glass fruit' in the microwave

Solingen, a city of about 160,000 residents near the bigger cities of Cologne and Düsseldorf, was holding a “Festival of Diversity” to celebrate its anniversary. It began Friday and was supposed to run through Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering attractions such as live music, cabaret and acrobatics.

The attack took place in the crowd in front of one stage. Hours later, the stage lights were still on as police and forensic investigators looked for clues in the cordoned-off square, but the rest of the festival was canceled.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Germany
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us