coronavirus

Some People Experiencing Issues Accessing Digital Vaccination Card

By Damian Trujillo

California recently launched a new tool that allows fully vaccinated people to create a digital copy of their vaccination card.

However, many are experiencing problems retrieving it or are simply not aware of it being an option.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Bay Area resident Mary Rodriguez wears a pin to show others she's fully vaccinated.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

gun violence 3 hours ago

Biden to Take on Law-Breaking Gun Dealers in Effort to Curb Tide of Violent Crime

coronavirus vaccine 8 hours ago

153 Houston Hospital Workers Fired, Resign Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

"So that way everybody knows I’m doing my part to keep everybody safe," she said.

Many people say they've heard of various difficulties while using the app.

In some cases, people are being told the state has no record of their vaccination and others get a QR code with the wrong information.

NBC Bay Area Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura explains how to access your digital California COVID-19 vaccine record.

The state vaccine task force explained the most likely cause is a data input error; either phone number or address were entered incorrectly or illegibly when getting a vaccine's first dose.

NBC Bay Area reached out the state but no one was available for comment.

Those who don't want to wait for the state to fix the app's bug have come up with a plan B - snap a photo of your vaccination card.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us