Some Students Sheltering in Place at Point Loma Nazarene After Spike in COVID Cases

Campus officials at Point Loma Nazarene University have ordered students living in some residence halls to shelter in place after "an increase of 12 cases on the Point Loma campus," according to school officials.

The additions bring the case total among students at the university to 16; no employees have tested positive, PLNU states on its COVID dashboard. Six of those students are listed as active cases, with four of them on-campus.

School officials said in a news release sent out on Tuesday that 50 students had been identified as "close contacts," with the potential for that figure to increase.

"A reminder that a 'close contact' for COVID-19 is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, either with or without a face covering," the release stated.

Authorities have traced the cases and close contacts to:

Klassen Hall (3rd North): Three positive cases in isolation

Hendricks Hall (1st South): Four positive cases in isolation

Young Hall (4th Floor): Three positive cases in isolation

Nease Hall: Two unrelated cases

Students living on the identified floors of Klassen, Hendricks and Young halls have been told to shelter in place on their respective floors until they are notified by the school's wellness center.

The ill students are being isolated in university housing elsewhere, authorities said.

The school said in the release that it was coordinating with county health officials regarding contact tracing and testing. All residents living in those three halls will be tested on Thursday with the county's assistance.

The news from Point Loma Nazarene is dwarfed, of course, by the large outbreak at San Diego State, where, according to the most recent figures, 1,163 students have contracted the virus.