Pearl Jam Make Grand San Diego Return

If you're disappointed that Pearl Jam haven't played a show in San Diego since 2013, this should make you feel 'better man': The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have just announced a North American tour and they stop at San Diego State University's Viejas Arena on Monday, April 13!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. PST. Visit this link for tickets; good luck!

In other big news, the multi-Grammy-winning band — comprised of guitarist Mike McCready, guitarist Stone Gossard, bassist Jeff Ament, drummer Matt Cameron, and vocalist (and onetime San Diegan) Eddie Vedder — has also confirmed the upcoming release of their 11th studio album titled "Gigaton," on March 27, their first since 2013's "Lightning Bolt."

Of course, Vedder (who just celebrated his 55th birthday in December) and his bandmates have kept busy over the last couple of years -- with notable headlines involving the release of "Let's Play Two," a concert film chronicling Pearl Jam's two-night Wrigley Field stand in 2016; Eddie's performance of Tom Petty's "Room at the Top" during the 90th annual Academy Awards; a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl single issued to a select few Chicago Cubs fans in 2018; and Vedder joining the Who onstage at their July 2019 Wembley Stadium gig to help sing "The Punk and the Godfather" (he also opened the show).

Pearl Jam's 2020 Spring Tour Dates

March 18: Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

March 20: Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

March 22: Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre

March 24: Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre

March 28: Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

March 30: New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

April 2: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

April 4: St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

April 6: Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 9: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

April 11: Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

April 13: San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

April 15 & 16: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

April 18 & 19: Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena