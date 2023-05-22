South Carolina

South Carolina Teen Saved Sister From Mom Who Allegedly Tried to Drown Her and Killed Another Sibling

Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, faces charges of murder and attempted murder

By Tim Stelloh | NBC News

A South Carolina woman was accused of killing one of her daughters and trying to kill another after their teenage sibling was awakened by her younger sister’s screams and saved her from an attempted drowning, officials said.

Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, is accused of murder and attempted murder in the May 19 killing of Mackaya Bradley-Brun, 6, and the attempted killing of her 8-year-old sister, according to court records in Beaufort County, South Carolina. 

Jail records show Bradley-Brun is being held without bond.

Neither the 8-year-old nor her older sister, 16, have been identified. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Mackaya had likely drowned.

“She defended her family when no one else was available to,” Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said of the teen credited with the rescue during a news conference. “Her courage is amazing.”

