hurricane help

South Florida's ‘A Day of Giving' to Benefit Hurricane Victims. Here's How You Can Help

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 will host a virtual phone bank with the American Red Cross on Oct. 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

South Florida sister stations NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are partnering with the American Red Cross Thursday to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona.

The stations will host a virtual phone bank on Oct. 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 encourage viewers to donate during their newscasts, programming and digital platforms throughout the day. Donations will be used to help those impacted by the two hurricanes.

During the event, the newscasts will run stories from some of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian on Florida's southwest coast.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Donations by phone can be made by calling 866-477-GIVE (866-477-4483). The phone number will only be operational on the day of the event during phone bank hours.

Those wishing to donate online can do so at any time by visiting NBC6.com/RedCross. Online and by phone, donors will be able to designate whether they want their donation to support victims of Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Fiona.

Viewers can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

hurricane ian 15 hours ago

President Biden Surveys Hurricane-Ravaged Fort Myers, Meets With Victims in Florida

Capitol Riot 6 mins ago

FBI Arrests Pastor Who Wore His Company Jacket on Jan. 6 and Pushed Into Police Line

This article tagged under:

hurricane helphurricane ianHurricane Fionaa day of givingtelethon
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us