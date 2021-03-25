severe weather

Southern States Brace for Large Tornadoes, Flooding

Parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee on Thursday will be at high risk of strong tornadoes

By Staff and AP

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Millions of people across the South are bracing for another severe weather outbreak, with the potential for large tornadoes that carve up the ground for miles and dangerous flash floods.

Parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee on Thursday will be at high risk of strong tornadoes, according to NBC DFW meteorologist Grant Johnston.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Some of the metropolitan areas in the path of Thursday's storms include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama.

The environment as the storms move in will be “very favorable for long-track strong tornadoes," the National Storm Prediction Center said in its latest briefing.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Joe Biden 8 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Biden Holds 1st News Conference Amid Growing Challenges

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Democratic Lawmakers Urge Biden to Loosen White House's Pot Use Policies

A flash flood watch Thursday covered northern parts of Alabama and Georgia and portions of Tennessee and western North Carolina.

Up to 4 inches of rain — with higher amounts possible — is expected in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

The latest storm comes less than a week after a severe weather outbreak spawned at least 10 tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi, leaving splintered homes and broken trees across the two states.

Video from Wednesday shows what appears to be a tornado crossing US-82 near Billingsley, Alabama.
The Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

severe weatherTennesseeAlabamaTornadoes
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us