airlines

Southwest Airlines flight diverted after flight attendant received AirDrop photos suggesting bomb was on board

Flight 3316 from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland, California, Monday afternoon

Planes at San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
Getty Images

A Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Hawaii was diverted on Monday after a flight attendant received photos on their phone alluding that a bomb was on board, officials say. 

Flight 3316 to Maui was diverted to Oakland, California, Monday afternoon after photographs were sent via Apple's “AirDrop” feature to a flight attendant on board "suggesting a bomb was contained within the aircraft," the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Once the plane landed, it was evacuated by Oakland Airport Operations, the Transportation Security Administration and Airport Police Services, authorities said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

airlines
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us