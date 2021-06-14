Southwest Airlines Network Issues Delay Flights To and From San Diego Airport

At least 10 Southwest Airlines flights to and from San Diego International Airport were stopped Monday night due to issues with the airline's third-party weather information provider.
Airline spokesperson Dan Landson said the provider was briefly unable to share weather data required for flight.
"While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers," Landson said in a statement.
The following flights had been stopped as of 8:45 p.m., according to Southwest spokesperson Jonathan Heller:
- Arriving
- 1327 from Denver
- 1719 from Sacramento
- 1372 from Dallas-Love
- 705 from Chicago
- 5713 from Phoenix
- 1384 from Baltimore
Departing
- 2343 to San Francisco
- 1327 to Las Vegas
- 1999 to Denver
- 775 to Chicago
Landson said full flight operations were beginning to resume at around 9:11 p.m. It was unclear when the ground stop was put in place.
While the ground stop was active, Heller said all flights departing from Terminal 1 were affected.
Network issues also forced the Hollywood Burbank airport to pause all departing Southwest flights, according to a tweet sent at 7:38 p.m. At 8:11 p.m., the airport said the issues had been resolved and departing flights were resuming. It is unclear if the stoppages were caused by the same weather systems issues San Diego experienced.
