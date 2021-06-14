Southwest Airlines Network Issues Delay Flights To and From San Diego Airport

At least 10 Southwest Airlines flights to and from San Diego International Airport were stopped Monday night due to issues with the airline's third-party weather information provider.

Airline spokesperson Dan Landson said the provider was briefly unable to share weather data required for flight.

"While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers," Landson said in a statement.

The following flights had been stopped as of 8:45 p.m., according to Southwest spokesperson Jonathan Heller:

Arriving

1327 from Denver

1719 from Sacramento

1372 from Dallas-Love

705 from Chicago

5713 from Phoenix

1384 from Baltimore

Departing

2343 to San Francisco

1327 to Las Vegas

1999 to Denver

775 to Chicago

Landson said full flight operations were beginning to resume at around 9:11 p.m. It was unclear when the ground stop was put in place.

While the ground stop was active, Heller said all flights departing from Terminal 1 were affected.

Network issues also forced the Hollywood Burbank airport to pause all departing Southwest flights, according to a tweet sent at 7:38 p.m. At 8:11 p.m., the airport said the issues had been resolved and departing flights were resuming. It is unclear if the stoppages were caused by the same weather systems issues San Diego experienced.

❗️Southwest Airlines has suspended all departures from Hollywood Burbank Airport due to <nationwide> network issues. Please check with the airline for updates.



All other BUR airlines are operating as normal. — Hollywood Burbank ✈️ (@fly_BUR) June 15, 2021

❗️UPDATE: Southwest Airline network issues have been resolved. Departing flights from BUR are now resuming. — Hollywood Burbank ✈️ (@fly_BUR) June 15, 2021

Check back for updates to this developing story.