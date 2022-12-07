World News

Spanish Train Collision Outside of Barcelona Hurts 155

Civil Protection said that one train was stopped when the second train failed to brake on time and ran into it from behind at around 8 a.m. Some 800 passengers in total were on the two trains.

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Two passenger trains taking commuters to the city of Barcelona collided early Wednesday, injuring more than 150 people, Spanish officials said. Officials reported no serious injuries.

Emergency services said a total of 155 people were attended to by medics on site, with 14 later taken to medical centers for further treatment. The reported injuries were limited to knocks and bruises.

The collision occurred near Montcada i Reixac, a town 30 minutes north of Barcelona. Many people make the daily commute from the town and others nearby to Spain’s second largest city to work each day.

Civil Protection said that one train was stopped when the second train failed to brake on time and ran into it from behind at around 8 a.m. Some 800 passengers in total were on the two trains. Firefighters said nobody was trapped.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez said that the causes of the incident were being investigated.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

World NewsSpain
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us