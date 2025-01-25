Trump Administration

Speaker Mike Johnson invites Trump to deliver address to Congress

By Megan Lebowitz | NBC News

President Donald Trump speaks about the economy during an event at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday invited President Donald Trump to deliver an address to Congress in March, a speech that would mark Trump's first joint address to Congress of his second term.

In the letter, Johnson asked that Trump speak to both chambers of Congress "to share your America First vision for our legislative future."

"I eagerly await your response," added Johnson, R-La.

Joint sessions or meetings of Congress are often reserved for the president or other heads of state to deliver remarks about their priorities, and they often happen a handful of times each year. Last year, there were three joint sessions during which former President Joe Biden, Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress.

Presidents typically deliver their State of the Union addresses in February or March, though Johnson's letter did not refer to a State of the Union address.

"America’s Golden Age has begun," Johnson said in the letter. "Thanks to your strong leadership and bold action in the first days of your presidency, the United States is already experiencing a resurgence of patriotism, unity, and hope for the future."

