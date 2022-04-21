Speaking at Stanford, Obama Issues Warning About Disinformation

Former President Barack Obama spoke at Stanford University Thursday, issuing a warning on how disinformation can undermine democracy.

Obama labeled misinformation a supply and demand problem and called on Silicon Valley to work on algorithms and processes to focus on facts and truth.

"I believe that those of you in the tech community, soon to be in the tech community, not just corporate leaders but employees at every level, have to be part of the solution," he said.

Obama laid out his own guiding principle.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"When I’m going to evaluate any proposal touching on social media and the internet is whether it strengthens or weakens the prospects for a healthy, inclusive democracy," he said.

Some students said they were impressed with Obama’s message but pointed out that who chooses to listen to him will be a big factor in how effectively that message comes across.

Watch Obama's entire speech below.