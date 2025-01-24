Airlines

Spirit Airlines dress code: Passengers can be removed for ‘offensive' body art

Passengers will have to follow new rules that could determine whether or not they can travel on the airline.

By Ana Bisbal López

Budget airline Spirit Airlines has updated its contract and also its dress code section for passengers.

Passengers will now have to follow new dress codes that will determine whether or not they can travel on the airline.

According to Spirit Airlines' Contract of Carriage under Conduct and Status section 4.3 , which was updated on January 22 of this year, a customer or passenger will not be allowed to board their flight or will be required to leave the aircraft if:

  • Is barefoot or inappropriately dressed. According to the contract, this includes see-through clothing; not adequately covered. "With breasts, buttocks or other private parts exposed or whose clothing or item, including body art, is lewd, obscene or offensive in nature."
  • The clothing or item you are carrying "has an unpleasant odor unless it is caused by a qualifying disability," the contract states.
The contract also states that if a passenger is not allowed to board their flight or is removed from it for regulatory reasons, they will not be eligible for a refund.

