Is Spotify down? Here's everything we know about the music service's outage

Spotify is down for some users across the world as of Wednesday morning.

The music streaming service confirmed the outage with a post on social media at 8:45 a.m. ET, stating "We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!"

Spotify later added more details:

"We're seeing reports from users that the app isn't loading properly or that they're experiencing playback issues. Others report that they're having issues accessing the Support site. This seems to happen both on mobile and desktop devices."

The issues reportedly are preventing the platform from loading or streaming music. Problems are occurring on Spotify's web player, desktop app, and mobile app. Some desktop users are seeing a black screen that won't load, while others can select songs but are unable to play them.

Downdetector is showing a spike in U.S. outages, and an outage map from ThousandEyes shows that the issues are impacting users globally.

As of 10:15 a.m. ET, it's still unclear what is causing the outages or when users can expect Spotify to be back to normal.