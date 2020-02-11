Westminster Kennel Club

Standard Poodle Siba Wins Westminster Best in Show

John Minchillo/AP

Siba the standard poodle has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

With the crowd at Madison Square Garden chanting for Daniel the popular golden retriever, judge Bob Slay instead picked the perfectly primped and poised black poodle.

Poodles come in three sizes and this was the 10th time one of them has become America's top dog.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Election 2020 2 hours ago

Sen. Michael Bennet Ends Presidential Run

Andrew Yang 3 hours ago

Andrew Yang Suspends Presidential Campaign

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Also in the best-of-seven final ring was Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, Wilma the boxer and Vinny the wire fox terrier.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Westminster Kennel ClubNew York
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us