Stanford Police Investigate Hate Crime After Noose Was Found on Campus

For the third time in just over three years, a noose was found on the Stanford campus Sunday night.

It was reported to university police after it was seen hanging from a tree outside Branner Hall, an undergraduate dorm, and they’re investigating it as a hate crime.

“We heard about it through an email that went out last night and it's a terrible situation, really bad and scary to see that on your own campus,” said Stanford student Uche.

It’s not the first time a noose has been discovered on campus.

In 2019, a noose was found hanging on a tree outside the place where a diverse group of high school students were staying while attending a summer camp.

And last year, two loose ropes - also believed to be nooses - were found near a walking trail.

“Anytime you see a noose its associated with lynching which is a form of terror identified with Black people,” said professor Ameer Hasan Loggins.

The Stanford Think Program professor said something has to change, beyond investigating the incident as a hate crime, in order for Black students to feel safe on campus.

“One of the things the university can do about it is establish a Black studies department,” said Hasan Loggins. “Let’s establish systemic changes as opposed to moments of apologies.”

In a statement sent to students and staff, two Stanford vice provosts said in part, “We cannot state strongly enough that a noose is a reprehensible symbol of anti black racism and violence that will not be tolerated on our campus. As a community we must stand united against such conduct and those who perpetrate it.”