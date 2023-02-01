climate in crisis

Stanford Study Finds Earth on Cusp of Global Warming Tipping Points

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It appears more likely our planet will hit climate change tipping points even if we cut back on greenhouse gases, according to a new study.

Climate scientists at Stanford University used artificial intelligence to predict how long it will take Earth to reach agreed upon "tipping points."

They say even if emissions decline to net zero before 2080, there is an 84% chance temperatures will hit 1.5 degrees before 2041 or 2 degrees before 2065. And if emissions remain high, we'll reach those thresholds even faster.

The study was published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

