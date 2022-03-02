Stanford University

Stanford Women's Soccer Player Found Dead on Campus

By Elizabeth Campos

David Madison | Getty

Stanford University officials confirmed the identity of an undergraduate student who passed away in an on-campus residence.

Katie Meyer was a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History and team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women’s Soccer Team.

According to campus officials, details on her cause of death cannot be shared yet in honor of the family's privacy.

Katie was described as committed, "a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits."

"There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment," said Susie Brubaker-Cole, Vice Provost for Student Affairs. "Ware reaching out to all of you in our community, because this impacts all of us. Please know you are not alone."

To support students, Stanford is encouraging all to reach out for support. Counseling and psychological help is available via the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 650-723-3785, as well as the Office for Religious and Spiritual Life (ORSL) at 650-723-1762.

You can read more about Stanford's response to the incident here.

