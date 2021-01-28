‘Star Wars' Droid Stamps Coming, Featuring C-3PO, BB-8 and Others

These might be the droids you’re looking for.

Timed to the 50th anniversary year of the founding of LucasFilms, the U.S. Postal Service is releasing a new series of “Star Wars” stamps featuring droid characters from throughout the franchise’s history, the agency said this week.

The exact release date for the stamps will be announced later, but they are expected in the spring.

Each of the 10 stamps in the series will feature a different droid from the movies, including IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a Gonk power droid, a 2-1B surgical droid and C1-10P, or “Chopper.”

The stamp series is intended to spotlight the efforts of LucasFilm’s charity, Star Wars: Force for Change, in driving STEM education, including an on-going partnership with nonprofit FIRST, an organizer of grade school robotics competitions, according to the USPS.