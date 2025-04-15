Starbucks announced a significant change to its dress code for baristas this week, and changes will soon roll out at locations nationwide. It's part of a slate of corporate efforts to refine the brand's image.

According to the coffee giant, some motivation for the dress code change taking effect May 12 is to better highlight those unique green Starbucks aprons that greet customers in every store.

"Since 1987, the green apron has been the symbol for Starbucks Coffee Company, representing the hundreds of thousands of retail partners in North America who connect with customers every day," Starbucks said in a statement.

"That’s why, starting May 12, we’re evolving our dress code in all stores to focus on simplified color options that allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers, no matter which store they visit across North America."

Under the new policy taking effect, baristas will have to wear any solid black short and long-sleeved crewneck, collared or button-up shirts with any shade of khaki, black or blue denim bottoms.

Starbucks is going to be providing two new complimentary company-branded T-shirts to its workers.

Those can be worn, too.

Starbucks has made multiple updates and changes in recent months to bolster its flagging customer base, including the return of free refills in-store, a reversal to its open-door policy and limitations to app ordering.

Starbucks' new chairman and CEO Brian Niccol has said he wants to rejuvenate the community coffeehouse feeling the company used to have.

With more than 40,000 stores worldwide, the company is a famous roaster and retailer of specialty coffee.