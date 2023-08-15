Starbucks

Starbucks releases 3 new summer drinks, holding off on pumpkin spice (for now)

While these drinks can technically be ordered year-round by customizing an order, customers can find these specialty drinks on the homepage of their Starbucks app.

By Kayla Galloway

Starbucks

Some may say it's never too early for pumpkin spice.

We've seen Dunkin, 7-Eleven, and even Krispy Kreme roll out their festive fall flavors this month, despite the official start of the season being more than a month away.

Starbucks, however, is still hanging on to the summer sunshine for a little while longer.

The Seattle-based coffee chain announced three new remixes of customer favorites on Monday.

The new drinks include:

  • Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup
  • Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam
  • Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade

The Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade follows the coffee chain's launch in June of their blended Refreshers (which have been added to the permanent menu.)

As for when customers can expect pumpkin spice in 2023 — Starbucks has been tight-lipped. However, TODAY reported earlier this month on the company's rumored fall menu launching Aug. 24.

For now, coffee drinkers will have to enjoy what's left of summer with Starbucks' new remixed drinks.

You might have noticed that your morning cup of coffee is costing a lot more these days— nearly double since last year— and climate change is partly to blame. But small businesses like Nguyen Coffee Supply in New York and FRINJ Coffee in California are working to protect the industry with a more sustainable product.

